Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson Bring Double Trouble to NBA Draft Red Carpet 2023 in Coordinating Suits and Chelsea Boots

Twin basketball stars Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson flexed their fashionable sides at the 2023 NBA Draft tonight at the Barclays Center in New York.

The brother duo was clad in similar neutral-toned suits. Both styles were worn over top crisp white button-downs and included tailored and structural blazers along with equally sharp pleated pants. Amen’s suit was an off-white shade while Ausar’s suit was a deep blue in contrast.

Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson at NBA Draft 2023 in New York on June 22, 2023. Getty

Both athletes also donned decorative pins on the lapel of their suit jackets, offering their looks a high-shine finish. Both Amen and Ausar’s looks were classic and effortlessly sharp.

On the footwear front, Amen sported chelsea boots in cream featuring suede uppers and pointed toes stacked atop short square block heels. Alternatively, Ausar wore brown leather chelsea boots with equally pointed toes set atop black short block heels. The shoes gave both brothers look a classic and rugged twist.

A closer look at Amen and Ausar Thompson’s shoes. Getty

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. The footwear is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, beloved by both male and female stars including Lucy Hale, Carrie Underwood, Jane Fonda, Andrew Garfield, Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie and even K-Pop superstars BTS.

Amen Thompson at NBA Draft 2023 in New York on June 22, 2023. Getty

The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. It is the 77th edition of the NBA’s annual event and consists of 58 picks instead of their usual 60. Some of the biggest names in basketball graced the red-carpeted occasion including Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Gradey Dick, Kobe Bufkin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Jalen Hood-Schifino among others.

