Natasha Lyonne Soars in Strappy Pumps With Colorful Ruched Skirt for ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’

Natasha Lyonne, Platform Pumps, Live with Kelly and Mark, New York City
Natasha Lyonne arrives at "Live with Kelly and Mark" in New York City on June 6, 2023.
Christopher Peterson / SplashNew
Natasha Lyonne gave her sharp style a colorful boost for her appearance. The Emmy-nominated actress stopped by “Live With Kelly and Mark” in New York City today.

Lyonne sat down with Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos to chat about not being a morning person, her realistic daily routine and later offered advice for New Yorkers going out in the summer.

Natasha Lyonne wears a colorful knit dress outside Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City. Pictured: Natasha Lyonne Ref: SPL8050753 060623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Natasha Lyonne arrives at “Live with Kelly and Mark” in New York City on June 6, 2023. Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Lyonne made a colorful splash during the appearance. The “Poker Face” actress wore a coordinating textured set that was decorated with red, teal blue, white and black. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve crop top and a matching midi skirt. Lyonne’s top had zipper detailing at the center and a structured wide collar. While the skirt was held together with a dramatic drawstring accent.

To further elevate her ensemble, Lyonne accessorized with dark diamond-shaped earrings and a cylinder shoulder bag. The filmmaker’s hair was styled straight while tapered bangs framed her face. As for makeup, she went with soft glam and a neutral matte pout.  

Natasha Lyonne wears a colorful knit dress outside Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City. Pictured: Natasha Lyonne Ref: SPL8050753 060623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
A closer look at Natasha Lyonne’s platform pumps while arriving at “Live with Kelly and Mark” in New York City on June 6, 2023.Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Giving her attire a chic boost, Lyonne slipped into a pair of strappy platform pumps. The shiny silhouette had double straps around the ankle and sat atop a thin rectangle heel.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Natasha Lyonne wears a colorful knit dress outside Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City. Pictured: Natasha Lyonne Ref: SPL8050753 060623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Natasha Lyonne arrives at “Live with Kelly and Mark” in New York City on. June 6, 2023.Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

You can often find Lyonne in a variety of colorful suits, sets and dresses featuring campy details and patterns from glamorous brands like Miu Miu and Moschino. On the footwear front, the “Russian Doll” star usually gravitates towards thigh-high and ankle boots, mules and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Schiaparelli, Hermes and Gucci on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades 

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

