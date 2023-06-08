×
Natalie Portman Brings a Bit of Whimsy to French Open in Floral Minidress & Peep-Toe Wedges

natalie portman, 2023 french open, Claudie Pierlot Raymonde Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Mini Wrap Dress, Dior D-Bobby Large Brim Hat
Natalie Portman attends day 11 of the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 7, 2023 in Paris.
Getty Images
Natalie Portman turned a chic look at the 2023 French Open in Paris on Wednesday.

Following a glamorous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival promoting her new film, “May December,” the actress was spotted stepping out to take in a quarter-final match at Roland Garros Stadium.

Portman sported a tan and purple wrap dress featuring an all-over floral print with poofy sleeves and a flared hem. The breezy minidress from French label Claudie Pierlot is a perfect choice for summer.

natalie portman, 2023 french open, Claudie Pierlot Raymonde Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Mini Wrap Dress, Dior D-Bobby Large Brim Hat, black peep-toe wedge sandals
Natalie Portman steps out for the 2023 French Open in Paris on June 7, 2023.Getty Images

The “Black Swan” star styled the flouncy, thigh-skimming frock with a pair of black peep-toe wedge sandals fixed with a classic ankle-strap fastening. The platform style, which showed off her red pedicure, gave her a subtle boost while also seamlessly matching the black leather bag she carried.

natalie portman wearing black peep-toe wedge sandals, 2023 french open
Natalie Portman wears black peep-toe wedge sandals at the French Open.Getty Images

Pulling things together, the longtime Dior ambassador added timeless black sunglasses and a wide-brim straw hat from the French luxury brand. The summery topper was embroidered with a beige and black band signed with Christian Dior. Portman first became a spokesmodel for the label’s Miss Dior fragrance in 2011.

In a recent interview with “The Hollywood Reporter,” the Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she doesn’t purchase new clothes. “I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items, most recently a handbag, rather than buy a new one,” she told the publication.

Photos: Flip through the gallery to see how Natalie Portman’s style has evolved over the years.

