Natalie Portman Suits Up in Blazer, Blue Jeans and Hidden Heels at Ligue 1 Match in Paris

Natalie Portman brought a timelessly chic take to soccer game style in Paris.

While taking in the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Clermont Foot soccer game for the 38th match of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats series at Parc des Princes in France, Portman was sharply suited in a white collared shirt, layered beneath a boxy gray blazer coated with an allover herringbone plaid print that featured thin pale tan and blue stripes. The Oscar-winning actress opted to steer from suiting entirely, however, by pairing her business-worthy tops with a pair of light blue denim jeans.

Natalie Portman attends Ligue 1’s match 38 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on June 3, 2023. Pierre Suu/WireImage

Portman’s denim choice gave her outfit a distinctly nonchalant feel, as the classic pants are rooted in casual style through the decades. In fact, her pair channeled similarly timeless pairs seen in collections from numerous brands, including DL1961, Calvin Klein, Edwin and Mott & Bow.

The actress opted to only accessorize her outfit with black Dior cat-eyed sunglasses and a paisley-printed pink and purple scrunchie on her wrist, as well as bright red lipstick.

Natalie Portman attends Ligue 1’s match 38 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on June 3, 2023. Pierre Suu/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Portman’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Star Wars” actress finished her outfit with a set of lightweight sneakers or sandals, given the casual nature of the event and the heat of the current summer season.

Recently, Portman has been making waves for her numerous outfits worn during the Cannes Film Festival — including a red Dior dress and blazer and an effortless black Stella McCartney suit — while promoting her upcoming film “May December.” One of her most viral, however, has been the custom Dior couture gown she wore to the film’s Cannes premiere — a white and blue embellished recreation of Monsieur Dior’s own iconic 1949 “Junon” gown, featuring a dramatic skirt crafted in the shape of cascading flower petals.

Natalie Portman attends the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Portman’s shoe style is colorful and chic. On the red carpet, the actress regularly wears heeled sandals in a range of hues and metallic tones from Dior — who she’s served as a brand ambassador for since 2010 — as well as brands including Jimmy Choo and Piferi. Off-duty, she can also be seen in paneled Nike sneakers and Dr. Martens combat boots.