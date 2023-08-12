Natalia Bryant Shows Love for Harry Styles in Gucci x Harry Styles ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Denim and Sneakers

Natalia Bryant shared a close-up look at her outfit of the day on her Instagram yesterday. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “‘I want more berries & that summer feelin’.’”

Although Bryant’s footwear was not visible in these images, it’s likely she opted for a pair of trendy and athletic sneakers based on her recent footwear choices. Something like Adidas Sambas, a style she wears rather frequently, in a neutral color palette that matched her outfit. The young star mostly favors low-top styles with lace-up closures.

In fact, Bryant wore black and white Sambas while attending Snoopy Camp with her family at Knotts Berry Farm. The footwear style has become associated with the “it-girl” archetype. An adage that is given to the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and even Bryant.

Taking a closer look at her outfit, the social media star went comfy and casual dressed in a black short-sleeved tank top paired with high-waisted denim from Gucci. The denim Bryant wore was not just any old pair of jeans, however. The design trousers hailed from the Italian brand’s collaboration with musician and Gucci brand ambassador Harry Styles.

What makes Bryant’s denim so special? The trousers include a fuzzy faux-fur patch of a bear on the back accompanied by a quote in red from Styles’ hit song “Watermelon Sugar” that read “I want more berries & that summer feelin’,” also featured in her caption.

Bryant’s footwear choices are usually exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature a wide array of more tonal styles that pair with just about everything, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

