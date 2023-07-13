×
Nastia Liukin Sparkles in Barbiecore-Pink Ombré Dress & Hidden Heels at ESPYs 2023 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Nastia Liukin attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nastia Liukin Sparkles in Barbiecore-Pink Dress & Heels at ESPYs 2023 
Nastia Liukin Sparkles in Barbiecore-Pink Dress & Heels at ESPYs 2023 
Nastia Liukin Sparkles in Barbiecore-Pink Dress & Heels at ESPYs 2023 
Nastia Liukin Sparkles in Barbiecore-Pink Dress & Heels at ESPYs 2023 
Nastia Liukin had a sparkling red carpet moment while attending the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The Olympic gold medalist arrived in a sequin-embellished halter gown that featured a fitted silhouette and light pink to purple ombré look, channeling the Barbiecore trend.

Nastia Liukin at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Nastia Liukin at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.Variety via Getty Images

Liukin accessorized the look with a silver-toned linked bracelet and a set of pink tourmaline jewelry that included a pair of hoops and an assortment of sparkling rings.

Unfortunately, the gymnast’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of pink pumps. She usually gravitates toward pointed-toe pumps or open-toe heels for red-carpet appearances. 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Shawn Johnson East and Nastia Liukin attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Shawn Johnson East and Nastia Liukin attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood.Getty Images

Liukin was styled by Gabriela Tena who can also be credited for the lime green satin slip dress and pointed-toe pumps she wore to the Babylon Young Hollywood event this past December. The stylist also works with other stars like Sunisa Lee and Leon Bridges. 

Liukin took some time to take a photo with 2008 Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East who wore a strapless turquoise gown and platform heels.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

ESPY Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: Live Updates
Nastia Liukin Sparkles in Barbiecore-Pink Dress & Heels at ESPYs 2023 
