Naomi Watts Marries Billy Crudup in Lace Oscar De la Renta Dress and Gold Gianvito Rossi Sandals

Wedding bells are ringing for Naomi Watts. The actress officially wed her husband, actor Billy Crudup, in New York City on Saturday.

Watts shared the couple’s romantic union on Instagram, featuring a nonchalant photo of the pair on the steps of the City Clerk’s Office — which she acutely captioned, “Hitched!” For the occasion, Watts wore a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta maxi dress crafted from white floral lace, complete with a light nude-toned base layer and sweetheart neckline.

The $4,990 Sweetheart Waer Lily Guipure style hails from Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s spring 2023 collection, and is currently available on the brand’s website — as well as retailers like Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Crudup, meanwhile, was sharply dressed for the occasion in a navy blue suit, white collared shirt and black leather oxfords. Watts’ post of the two notably drew congratulatory messages from a range of friends and co-stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Octavia Spencer, Zac Posen, Laura Brown, George Hahn, Alina Cho, Bibhu Mohapatra and Jessie Randall.

Watts’ accessories for the special moment included a thin Anita Ko necklace strung with pear-shaped diamonds, as well as thin rings and Briony Raymond New York stud earrings — all styled by Jeanann Williams. Her choice of bouquet, however, specifically complemented her dress: a mix of white flowers, which she previously shared on social media were from a deli.

Williams shared Watts’ same romantic photo on Instagram, congratulating the happy couple — to which the actress sweetly replied, “Awwww thanks jeans and thanks for talking me into going beyond my own closet and sending me the gorgeous dress!!”

When it came to footwear, Watts finished her wedding outfit with a pair of metallic gold Gianvito Rossi sandals. Her $895 Portofino 105 style featured smooth kappa leather uppers with thin rounded soles, as well as simple toe and buckled ankle straps. Thin 4.1-inch heels finished the pair with a subtle height boost, bringing the “Impossible” actress an elegant finish to her wedding-day look.

Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino 105 sandals.

Previously, Watts and Crudup began dating in 2017 after starring together in the Netflix show “Gypsy.”

