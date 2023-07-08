×
Read Next: America Ferrera Commands Attention in Neutral Dress and Chocolate Brown Vinyl Pumps for ‘Barbie’ Photocall in Mexico City
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Naomi Watts Soaks Up the Sun in Black Maxi Dress and Woven Dior Sandals With Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Dior, sandals, summer, maxi dress.
jw anderson, haim, front row, london fashion week
Naomi Watts Enjoys The Sun in Maxi Dress and Dior Platform Sandals
Naomi Watts Enjoys The Sun in Maxi Dress and Dior Platform Sandals
simone rocha, london fashion week, alexa chung, front row
View Gallery
View Gallery29 Images
Share

Naomi Watts was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris today alongside her husband and fellow actor Billy Crudup. 

The “Mulholland Drive” star was outfitted in a summery black maxi dress with large puffy sleeves and a gathered neckline followed by a cinched waist and a free-flowing skirt. The garments breezy construction was perfect for combatting the warm weather, allowing Watts a range of movement without any restraint. Watts’ dress, along with a majority of her outfit, is a closet staple for many.

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Dior, sandals, summer, maxi dress.
Naomi Watts leaving her hotel in Paris on July 8, 2023.Spread Pictures / MEGA

The simplistic dress was worn with an oversized tan tote bag slug over her shoulder and a cross-body black leather bag. Additionally, Watts wore black sunglasses with round frames and chunky turquoise jewelry around her neck. “The Ring” actress wore her short blonde tresses parted down the middle in a flattering style.

Keeping up the summer-centric vibes, Watts sported a pair of Dioract sandals by Dior in a tan shade. Retailing for $1,350.00, the footwear sat atop lofty platform soles with two adjustable braided straps and gold Dior logo detailing and hardware. Additionally, the style featured cushy molded leather insoles, cupping Watts’ feet for ultimate comfort.

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Dior, sandals, summer, maxi dress.
A closer look at Naomi Watts’ shoes.Spread Pictures / MEGA
Dior "Act" sandals.
Dioract sandals.Dior

When it comes to fashion, Watts is always dressed to impress on and off the red carpet. She has a perpetually chic and classic style. She knows how to merge super-glam designers with laidback attainable separates. Countering her wardrobe’s high opulence are wearable pieces designed by Zimmerman, Miu Miu, Magda Butrym and The Vampire’s Wife. As for footwear, Watts tends to gravitate towards loafers, block-heeled sandals, sneakers and a variety of pumps.

Speaking of her husband, Watts married Crudup in June in New York. For her big day, the thespian donned a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta maxi dress crafted from white floral lace. As for footwear, Watts finished her wedding outfit with a pair of metallic gold Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Dior, sandals, summer, maxi dress.
Naomi Watts leaving her hotel in Paris on July 8, 2023.Spread Pictures / MEGA

PHOTOS: Zendaya, Naomi Watts & More in the Front Row at LFW’s Fall 2018 Shows 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related: 

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

Christian dior, dior, dior couture, couture, paris couture, paris fashion week, pfw, dior bag, dior dress, dior shoes, fashion, runway, trends, footwear
Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2023 Collection
View Gallery66 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Naomi Watts Enjoys The Sun in Maxi Dress and Dior Platform Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad