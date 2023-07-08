Naomi Watts Soaks Up the Sun in Black Maxi Dress and Woven Dior Sandals With Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris today alongside her husband and fellow actor Billy Crudup.

The “Mulholland Drive” star was outfitted in a summery black maxi dress with large puffy sleeves and a gathered neckline followed by a cinched waist and a free-flowing skirt. The garments breezy construction was perfect for combatting the warm weather, allowing Watts a range of movement without any restraint. Watts’ dress, along with a majority of her outfit, is a closet staple for many.

Naomi Watts leaving her hotel in Paris on July 8, 2023. Spread Pictures / MEGA

The simplistic dress was worn with an oversized tan tote bag slug over her shoulder and a cross-body black leather bag. Additionally, Watts wore black sunglasses with round frames and chunky turquoise jewelry around her neck. “The Ring” actress wore her short blonde tresses parted down the middle in a flattering style.

Keeping up the summer-centric vibes, Watts sported a pair of Dioract sandals by Dior in a tan shade. Retailing for $1,350.00, the footwear sat atop lofty platform soles with two adjustable braided straps and gold Dior logo detailing and hardware. Additionally, the style featured cushy molded leather insoles, cupping Watts’ feet for ultimate comfort.

A closer look at Naomi Watts’ shoes. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Dioract sandals. Dior

When it comes to fashion, Watts is always dressed to impress on and off the red carpet. She has a perpetually chic and classic style. She knows how to merge super-glam designers with laidback attainable separates. Countering her wardrobe’s high opulence are wearable pieces designed by Zimmerman, Miu Miu, Magda Butrym and The Vampire’s Wife. As for footwear, Watts tends to gravitate towards loafers, block-heeled sandals, sneakers and a variety of pumps.

Speaking of her husband, Watts married Crudup in June in New York. For her big day, the thespian donned a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta maxi dress crafted from white floral lace. As for footwear, Watts finished her wedding outfit with a pair of metallic gold Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Naomi Watts leaving her hotel in Paris on July 8, 2023. Spread Pictures / MEGA

