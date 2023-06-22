Naomi Campbell Dons White Crochet Skirt & Pointed Pumps at Wales Bonner Menswear Spring 2024 Show

Naomi Campbell sat front row in style. The supermodel attended Wales Bonner Men’s spring 2024 show, during Paris Fashion Week, on Thursday. She was joined by other familiar faces like Lewis Hamilton and Tyler the Creator.

To the event, Campbell wore a black satin dress. The sleeveless dress featured a tie at the neckline and a drop waist with a white crochet skirt attached over the black silk material. Both the black and white skirts reached Campbell’s ankles.

Campbell attends the Wales Bonner Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She accessorized with large black sunglasses, stacked bracelets, rings and a gold chain anklet.

Campbell added pumps to round out the look. Her sharp heels featured a classic pointed toe and were covered in black patent leather material. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving the model a height boost while providing a classic base for her ensemble.

Campbell and other guests attend the Wales Bonner Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This outing comes shortly after Campbell attended the highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton Menswear show on Tuesday. She wore a brown leather blazer and matching zip-up minidress, each covered in Vuitton’s signature light brown LV Monogram pattern of interlocking “LV” logos and geometric flowers. She added knee-high lug sole boots with the same pattern as her dress and jacket.

PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell’s Best Runway Moments and Most Iconic Style Through the Years

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals