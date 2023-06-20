Naomi Campbell Poses in Monogrammed Leather and Boots at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Naomi Campbell served a matching moment with a little help from her friends — specifically, Lenny Kravitz — for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the runway atop the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris on Tuesday, the supermodel posed hand-in-hand with Kravitz, as seen on WWD‘s Instagram. For the occasion, Campbell wore a brown leather blazer and matching zip-up minidress, each covered in Vuitton’s signature light brown LV Monogram pattern of interlocking “LV” logos and geometric flowers.

The set was further elevated with a thin gold choker necklace with a gleaming red charm, as well as a top-handled red and white Vuitton satchel and the label’s large squared rimless sunglasses. Campbell also gave her outfit a punk edge with glistening stud earrings and purple hair streaks.

Naomi Campbell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 show in Paris, France on June 20, 2023.

Kravitz, meanwhile, stuck to his rock n’ roll roots with a black leather biker jacket with gold hardware, as well as a matching set of flared leather pants with a low-rise waistline. His leather set was layered atop a washed-out purple sweater with a V-shaped neckline, which he opted to pair with dark squared Vuitton sunglasses and several layered metal necklaces — plus a string of elegant pearls.

When it came to footwear, however, both Campbell and Kravitz coordinated with sets of lug-soled boots. Kravitz’s featured smooth black leather uppers with rounded toes, as well as thick ridged outsoles for a utilitarian height boost that instantly streamlined his outfit.

Campbell, meanwhile, slipped on a pair of brown leather knee-high boots coated with Vuitton’s signature monogram, creating a head-to-toe monochrome moment. Her style was finished with equally thick soles and rounded toes as Kravitz’s — plus gleaming gold buckle accents atop the sides of each shaft — which solidified the duo’s friendship with a truly fashionable twist.

A closer look at Campbell’s boots. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

