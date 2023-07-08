Naomi Campbell Takes Her Daughter to Disney in Polka-Dotted Dress and Louis Vuitton High-Top ‘Graffiti’ Sneakers

Naomi Cambell brought her daughter to Disney and documented the occasion on her Instagram.

The supermodel posted a slideshow of images and videos accompanied by the caption “It’s never too late to meet Mickey Mouse. Thank you to my daughter for bringing me for the first time ever to Disney Land.” For the family fun activity, the runway regular wore a sleeveless white and black polka-dotted mini dress trimmed with dainty black lace. The spotted garment was worn overtop a pair of black stretch leggings, acting as an element of comfort in her ensemble.

Rounding out her look, Campbell toted a black crossbody bag that included a silver chain strap. The crossbody was trimmed with a curtain of fringe and worn alongside a myriad of gold jewelry including pendant necklaces.

On her feet, the British fashionista sported a pair of Louis Vuitton multicolored high-top sneakers. Cast in a neon pink, neon yellow, black and reflective silver, the sneaker was crafted of leather and suede and featured secure velcro straps, thick soles and a striking Louis Vuitton graffiti print.

The sneakers were made in collaboration with American fashion designer Stephen Sprouse. Brought on by Louis Vuitton’s former creative director Marc Jacobs, Sprouse created the brand’s ever-popular ‘Graffiti’ collection, introduced for their spring 2001 collection. It was a massive hit.

Louis Vuitton Stephen Sprouse “Graffiti” monogrammed neon high-top sneakers. 1stDibs

When it comes down to footwear, Campbell’s shoe style ranges from sleek sky-high styles to practical digs. You’ll most likely find the legendary supermodel wearing flats or platform sandals — or even a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps for dressier occasions. Known for her impeccable style, Campbell’s shoes often compliment her garments in a matching or neutral tone. Campbell is exemplary of timeless style and a wealth of fashion knowledge, making her a perfect candidate to spearhead a gala of this nature.

