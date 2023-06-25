×
Read Next: City Girls’ JT Brings Drama to the Bet Awards 2023 in Deconstructed Jeal Paul Gaultier Dress and Heels
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Murray Bartlett Had a ‘White Lotus’ Reunion in Double Denim at Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

Murray Bartlett, Loewe, denim, double denim, denim shirt, bleached denim, blue denim, blue jeans, denim shirt, boots, black boots, round boots, mens boots, leather boots, Jonathan Anderson, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, spring 2024, menswear, mens shows, fashion show, runway show, front row
Murray Bartlett attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe
Share

Murray Bartlett brought a bohemian take to double denim for Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the occasion in Paris on Saturday for Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Bartlett posed in a printed outfit that revamped the classic “Canadian tuxedo.” The “White Lotus” actor’s attire featured an ombré washed blue palette across a faintly boxy, front-stitched button-up shirt with a sharp collar. The same hues could be seen in his matching straight-cut jeans, though both pieces were united through a key detail: a bleach-printed pattern of various tropical fish, making Bartlett’s outfit an illusion of them swimming together in the ocean.

Murray Bartlett, Loewe, denim, double denim, denim shirt, bleached denim, blue denim, blue jeans, denim shirt, boots, black boots, round boots, mens boots, leather boots, Jonathan Anderson, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, spring 2024, menswear, mens shows, fashion show, runway show, front row
Murray Bartlett attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

During the occasion, Bartlett shared a special moment in the front row while seated next to “White Lotus” creator Mike White and actor Theo James, who appeared in the Max drama’s second season.

Murray Bartlett, Mike White, Theo James, White Lotus, Loewe, denim, double denim, denim shirt, bleached denim, blue denim, blue jeans, denim shirt, boots, black boots, round boots, mens boots, leather boots, Jonathan Anderson, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, spring 2024, menswear, mens shows, fashion show, runway show, front row
(L-R): Theo James, Mike White and Murray Bartlett attend the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

When it came to footwear, Bartlett slipped on a pair of chunky Loewe boots. His style featured shiny, smooth black leather uppers with exaggeratedly rounded toes, as well as thin base soles that were supported by short block heels. The whimsical pair gave the “Welcome to Chippendales'” star’s outfit a subtle height boost, while remaining surreal and humorous in the spirit of Jonathan Anderson’s unique designs.

Murray Bartlett, Loewe, denim, double denim, denim shirt, bleached denim, blue denim, blue jeans, denim shirt, boots, black boots, round boots, mens boots, leather boots, Jonathan Anderson, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, spring 2024, menswear, mens shows, fashion show, runway show, front row

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Murray Bartlett Had a 'White Lotus' Reunion at Loewe's Men's Show
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad