Murray Bartlett Had a ‘White Lotus’ Reunion in Double Denim at Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

Murray Bartlett brought a bohemian take to double denim for Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the occasion in Paris on Saturday for Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Bartlett posed in a printed outfit that revamped the classic “Canadian tuxedo.” The “White Lotus” actor’s attire featured an ombré washed blue palette across a faintly boxy, front-stitched button-up shirt with a sharp collar. The same hues could be seen in his matching straight-cut jeans, though both pieces were united through a key detail: a bleach-printed pattern of various tropical fish, making Bartlett’s outfit an illusion of them swimming together in the ocean.

Murray Bartlett attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

During the occasion, Bartlett shared a special moment in the front row while seated next to “White Lotus” creator Mike White and actor Theo James, who appeared in the Max drama’s second season.

(L-R): Theo James, Mike White and Murray Bartlett attend the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

When it came to footwear, Bartlett slipped on a pair of chunky Loewe boots. His style featured shiny, smooth black leather uppers with exaggeratedly rounded toes, as well as thin base soles that were supported by short block heels. The whimsical pair gave the “Welcome to Chippendales'” star’s outfit a subtle height boost, while remaining surreal and humorous in the spirit of Jonathan Anderson’s unique designs.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.