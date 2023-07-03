Miss Vietnam Nguyễn Phương Nhi Models Tory Burch Printed Dress With Cap-Toe Flats

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miss International Vietnam posed in a Tory Burch outfit on her social media.

Nguyễn Phương Nhi, the winner of the Miss International Vietnam 2023, and the second runner up of the Miss World Vietnam posted to her Instagram on Sunday. In her post, which she captioned “Sunday with @toryburch outfits ❤️!!” she posed while wearing the brand from head to toe.

Phương Nhi donned the Printed Silk Dress in the Ivory Pisces Dream print. The sleeveless dress featured a high neckline, cinched waist and a hemline reaching above the knees. The print was made up of fish, florals and geometric designs in shades of ivory, brown and yellow.

Phương Nhi added a white leather bag with a gold chain and large gold logo with the dress and also accessorized with stud earrings.

For her footwear, Phương Nhi added even more Tory Burch to the ensemble. The pageant queen wore the Claire Cap-Toe Ballet Flats with her dress in the Light Cream / Almond Flour colorway. The two-tone style is made of leather with metal hardware attached to the contrasting cap toe. The shoes are available for $248 on Tory Burch’s website.

Tory Burch’s cap-toe ballet flats. Tory Burch

Ballet flats have taken over in 2023 thus far, becoming the must-have style of the season. Top brands like Sandy Liang, Chloe, Alaia, Chanel, Simone Rocha, The Row, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Maison Margiela have all remixed the classic silhouette over the years. Celebrities like Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Kate Middelton and more have been seen in the practical style over the past few months.

