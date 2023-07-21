Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel Exudes Glamour in Crisscross Sandals at Miss Universe Skincare Launch in Bangkok

R’Bonney Gabriel attended a Miss Universe Skincare launch event today held in Bangkok alongside a myriad of other Miss Universe stars.

Gabriel snapped photos from the occasion and posted them to her Instagram along with the caption “Miss Universe Skincare launch today with my lovely sisters 🥰👑.” Sporting her well-deserved crown, the model wore a white tulle floor-length gown featuring a sculptural bodice featuring see-through tulle dotted with crystals that gave the illusion that the neckline of her dress plunged low.

The garment was gathered to one side and included a side slit that traveled the length of Gabriel’s leg.

On her feet, Gabriel sported a dazzling pair of platform sandal heels reaching at least 6 inches in height. The pair were cast out of metallic silver and featured thick straps that crisscrossed up and around her toes that kept the shoes in place along with lofty platform soles and rounded open toes. Although her shoes were obstructed thanks in part to her dress, Gabriel’s platforms seemed to have 5 to 6 inch stiletto heels that offered the star a lofty boost.

The footwear is commonplace in many Miss Universe contestant’s shoe round-up, Gabriel’s included. The platform shoe trend is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Valentino and Burberry.

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant celebrated international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event called upon contestants from at least 80 countries to compete for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.” The crown was bestowed upon the 2023 winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, by the 2022 Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

