×
Read Next: The 29 Most Comfortable Women’s Flats for Every Occasion, Foot Type, and Price Point
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel Exudes Glamour in Crisscross Sandals at Miss Universe Skincare Launch in Bangkok

Miss Universe, R'bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, Good Morning America, heels, platforms, high heels, pageant, crown, winner, Louis Vuitton, tote bag, New York City
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Miss Uruguay, Carla Romero walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Miss India, Divita Rai walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Miss Indonesia, Laksmi De Neefe Suardana walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Miss Italy, Virginia Stablum walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery89 Images
Share

R’Bonney Gabriel attended a Miss Universe Skincare launch event today held in Bangkok alongside a myriad of other Miss Universe stars.

Gabriel snapped photos from the occasion and posted them to her Instagram along with the caption “Miss Universe Skincare launch today with my lovely sisters 🥰👑.” Sporting her well-deserved crown, the model wore a white tulle floor-length gown featuring a sculptural bodice featuring see-through tulle dotted with crystals that gave the illusion that the neckline of her dress plunged low.

The garment was gathered to one side and included a side slit that traveled the length of Gabriel’s leg.

On her feet, Gabriel sported a dazzling pair of platform sandal heels reaching at least 6 inches in height. The pair were cast out of metallic silver and featured thick straps that crisscrossed up and around her toes that kept the shoes in place along with lofty platform soles and rounded open toes. Although her shoes were obstructed thanks in part to her dress, Gabriel’s platforms seemed to have 5 to 6 inch stiletto heels that offered the star a lofty boost.

The footwear is commonplace in many Miss Universe contestant’s shoe round-up, Gabriel’s included. The platform shoe trend is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Valentino and Burberry.

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant celebrated international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event called upon contestants from at least 80 countries to compete for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.” The crown was bestowed upon the 2023 winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, by the 2022 Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:
Best Platform Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels

Miss Universe 2017 pageant, contestants, dress, Miss Great Britain Anna Burdzy, Miss Spain Sofia del Prado, Miss Croatia Shanaelle Petty, Miss Sri Lanks Christina Peiris
Miss Universe 2017: See Contestants in Their Gorgeous Gowns & Heels
View Gallery24 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miss Universe Skincare Debuts With R’Bonney Gabriel in Strappy Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad