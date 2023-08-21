Ming Lee Simmons Elevates Sheer Look With White Strappy Sandals at Southampton Arts Center SummerFest

Ming Lee Simmons made an angelic statement as she attended Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Saturday in Southampton, New York, on Saturday.

The daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons slipped into a pair of white sandals. The open-toe heels featured a strappy design that decorated the almond toe and wrapped around the ankle. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Aug. 19, 2023 at Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Simmons paired the strappy heels with a white bralette top which she layered with a sheer corset that featured a V-shaped boning. She added a maxi skirt with a sheer mesh linear panel on the sides.

The model accessorized with a diamond snake necklace, a pair of sparkling hoops, and an assortment of multi-toned bracelets. She completed the look with a white leather shoulder bag.

Simmons attended the event alongside her younger sister, Aoki Lee Simmons. The recent Harvard graduate posed in a black maxi dress with a V-neckline that was trimmed with lace, matching the other panels throughout the gown. She paired the fitted piece with a black clutch and black strappy crystal-embellished sandals.

The model recently attended Fwrd’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade earlier this month with her mother. The mother-daughter duo were matching for the induction celebration in plunging black gowns and sandals.

Ming Lee tends to gravitate towards neutral-toned heeled footwear including peep-toe mules or strappy sandals like the ones she paired this look with. Just like her mother, she has become heavily involved in the fashion industry sitting front row at fashion shows for major labels like Elie Saab, Sergio Hudson and LaQuan Smith. Last year, she starred in the Puma x Baby Phat campaign alongside her sister and mother.