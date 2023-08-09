Ming Lee Simmons Matches with Mom Kimora Lee Simmons in Sandals and Plunging Black Dress at FWRD’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade

Ming Lee Simmons attended FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont held on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles accompanied by her mother Kimora Lee Simmons.

For the event, Ming Lee wore a black maxi dress that stopped just above her ankles. The garment was comprised of a strappy bodice with a plunging wavy cut-out that gave her ensemble a daring, risk-heavy element. The influencer’s dress also incorporated metal detailing likened to piercings or metal face jewelry. Ming Lee’s look coordinated with her mother’s in a way, given their ensemble’s similar color schemes.

Ming Lee Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons attends FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

Adding shine to her wardrobe, Ming Lee toted a shiny silver mini bag, also complimenting her mother’s, along with an array of gold and silver jewelry.

Ming Lee accompanied her jet-black look with matching black sandals featuring subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of the model’s toes and around her ankles, securing the sleek pair in place. The simplistic style also featured 2 to 3 inches heels, a standard size for many heels, that offered Ming Lee a slight lift in height.

A closer look at Ming Lee Simmons’ shoes. Getty Images for FWRD

As the weather gets increasingly warmer, sandal heels of all shapes and sizes are becoming a go-to item in many celebrities’ closets, Ming Lee’s included.

Ming Lee is following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. Whether she’s modeling or attending high-profile events, the social media star often gravitates toward neutral-toned footwear including strappy sandals, peep-toe mules and leather thigh-high boots. Alongside her mother, Ming Lee posed for a star-studded Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by her sister Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

Ming Lee Simmons attends FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

