Mindy Kaling Blooms in Floral Dress & Embellished Gianvito Rossi Mules at Lion Pose LA Launch Event

Earlier this week, Mindy Kaling was a floral dream at the Lion Pose LA Launch Event at Savanna Rooftop in Los Angeles.

Adorned in an Oscar de la Renta gown, she graced the occasion in a strapless Dahlia Faille dress. Crafted in the USA, its decadent burgundy and pink floral print, delicate waist pleats, and concealed zip exude romantic elegance. The silk lining adds a luxurious touch.

Mindy Kaling attends the Lion Pose LA Launch Event with Special Guest Mindy Kaling at Savanna Rooftop on Aug. 01, 2023 in Los Angeles Getty Images for Lion Pose

She selected Gianvito Rossi Cannes 105 Crystal-Embellished Leather Mules to bring the look to completion. Gianvito Rossi’s Cannes mules are crafted of nappa leather and feature a flattering pointed toe, lustrous crystal-embellished vamp straps, and a towering stiletto heel. These Italian-made shoes are slip-on and lined with leather.

Heeled mules have become a popular choice for footwear, as they offer a stylish and sophisticated look that is also comfortable to wear. Mules have a long history, dating back to ancient civilizations. They were originally worn for practical purposes, such as protecting the feet from the elements. However, they soon became popular as a fashion statement, and today they are available in a wide variety of styles and materials.

Gianvito Rossi Cannes 105 Crystal-Embellished Leather Mules Saks Fifth Avenue

This style can be dressed up or down, making them a versatile option for any occasion. They are perfect for both casual and formal wear, and can be paired with a variety of different outfits. Whether you are looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe to wear to work or a night out on the town, heeled mules are a great option.

Kaling’s closet is a fashion lover’s delight, with an extensive array of styles and designers. From colorful heels and sandals from brands such as Stuart Weitzman and Sophia Webster to more casual options such as Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides, and Kate Spade sandals, Kaling has a shoe for every occasion. And when it comes to fashion, Kaling is never afraid to make a bold statement. She is regularly seen wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, intricate textures, and eye-catching prints from brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch, and Rhode. Kaling’s personal style is both unique and stylish.

The producer is a fan of mixing and matching high-end and high-street brands and is not afraid to experiment with different styles. Kaling’s fashion sense is both eclectic and sophisticated.