Millie Bobby Brown Snaps a Couple Photo in Golden Goose ‘Dad-Star’ Sneakers With Boyfriend Jacob Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown attended a concert with her boyfriend, Jacob Bongiovi, on Aug. 11 and snapped a photo of the event and posted it to her Instagram.

Lacing up striking kicks, Brown stepped into Golden Goose chunky “Dad-Star” sneakers in a silver metallic and blue hue. The striking footwear retails for $625 and was comprised of mixed textile leather uppers with thick and cushy rubber soles, cozy lining, light gray lace-up closures, leather star detailing, deep blue eyelets and thick and reliable tread that gave the footwear a non-slip feel. Additionally, the footwear featured a slightly distressed look, offering the silhouette a vintage quality.

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jacob Bongiovi at a concert. via Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram

Founded in the 2000s, Golden Goose was created by husband-and-wife duo Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo. The Italian luxury footwear brand is best known for its sneakers in both men’s and women’s sizes featuring Golden Goose’s instantly recognizable star logo detailing. Beyond sneakers, Golden Goose also has a range of apparel, bags, accessories, candles and fragrances.

Golden Goose Women’s “Dad-Star” silver. Golden Goose

On the outfit front, the “Enola Holmes” star was outfitted in a black bra top layered underneath a sheer brown floral cardigan that almost swept the floor. The cardigan featured dainty bow detailing and short bell sleeves. On the bottom, the accomplished British actress sported high-waisted light-wash denim.

Brown mostly opts for a sky-high platform or bejeweled heels for a red-carpet event. For formal events, the thespian gravitates towards top brands like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, Louis Vuitton and Moschino. When she has the day off from filming or press appearances, Brown loves to get comfortable in a classic pair of sandals or sneakers from brands like Larroudé, Gucci and Fila.

Along with starring in many campaigns over the years from several brands like Pandora, Brown has also made her way into the footwear realm with a collaboration with Converse.

