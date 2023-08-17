Miley Cyrus Shines in Silver Heels to Announce New Song ‘Used to Be Young’

Miley Cyrus made a high-shine statement to announce her newest musical project.

As seen on Instagram on Thursday, Cyrus posted a new Reels video to christen the release of her upcoming song, “Used To Be Young,” on Aug. 25. For the occasion, the musician strutted in the clip in a set of metallic pumps, complete with closed toes and shimmering silver uppers.

The style’s heels couldn’t be seen, though it likely featured a stiletto silhouette based on current styles and Cyrus’ penchant for similar shoes over the years.

Cyrus’ new song’s footwear accompanied an equally bold outfit: a Mickey Mouse-printed tank top beneath a red crystal-coated bodysuit, layered with sheer black bodycon pants. The layered attire hinted at Cyrus’ Disney origins — the same company responsible for Mickey — on “Hannah Montana” and various accompanying musical projects on Disney Channel throughout the mid-2000s and early 2010s, largely regarded as her breakout period while rising to fame.

Within her post’s caption, Cyrus shared the new song will be part of her upcoming ABC special “Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” — the most recent iteration of which she released on Disney+ in March 2023 — on Aug. 24. The upcoming special will also incorporate stories from the singer’s 30-year lifespan so far, while the song itself is dedicated to Cyrus’ fanbase and supporters over the years, according to Variety.

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. The “7 Things” singer often wears range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Cyrus has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s fragrance Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.