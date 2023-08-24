×
Karen Pence Dons Royal Blue Suit for First Republican Presidential Debate 2023 With Husband Mike Pence

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, flanked by wife Karen Pence, speaks to reporters in the Spin Room following the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence
AFP via Getty Images
Karen Pence, the wife of former Vice President Mike Pence, suited up for the first Republican presidential primary debate of 2023 at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wis. The former second lady spoke with reporters in a royal blue blouse which she layered with a matching blazer.

Pence accessorized the look with a silver-toned pendant necklace and a sparkling gold brooch that rested on the left side of the blazer. She completed the look with a black leather crossbody bag. She kept her dark brown hair in a blown-out style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

Unfortunately, her footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of neutral-toned heels.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence opted for a classic white button-down shirt which he layered with a navy blue blazer. He added a red tie and a United States flag pin to the look.

During her time as a second lady, Karen favored blue ensembles for formal events. While bidding farewell to her title during Inauguration Day back in 2021, she wore a navy blue dress with rounded-toe pumps. She was often seen in tailored dresses and power suits. When she wasn’t sporting her favorite hue, Pence was seen in neutral or red hues, sometimes encompassing floral prints. She would usually pair her looks with kitten heels or pointed-toe pumps.

Karen Pence, siriusxm, patriot radio, black dress, marlon bundo book, best christmas
Karen Pence’s Style Through Her Years as Second Lady
View Gallery19 Images
