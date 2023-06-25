Miguel Buckles into Spiked Combat Boots at Christian Louboutin’s Spring 2024 Men’s Presentation

Miguel brought a punky edge to Christian Louboutin’s latest presentation in Paris.

While attending the FNAA-winning designer’s presentation and party for his spring 2024 men’s collection during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Miguel arrived in a grungy outfit. The “Sure Thing” singer’s attire featured a wrinkle-textured black leather jacket and matching trousers, layered atop a white T-shirt covered in holes for a distressed appearance.

Miguel opted to pair his outfit with large black sunglasses for a nonchalant finish, as well as several layered bead and silver chain necklaces.

When it came to footwear, the “Adorn” singer finished his outfit with a punky pair of Louboutin combat boots. His $1,495 “Our Fight” style featured waxed black leather uppers with closed toes and ribbed counters. The lace-up style was complete with ridged black and red lug soles for a utilitarian base, while its front was overlaid with two straps lined in black spikes for a dynamic edge.

Christian Louboutin’s “Our Fight” boots. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s collection is the designer’s latest, notably featuring the new ’90s-inspired “Astroloubi” sneaker. The designer celebrated his new designs with a presentation and party in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week, with guests including Miguel, Blake Grey, Tyrod Taylor and more.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.

