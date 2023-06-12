×
Michelle Williams Shimmers in Sequined Dress and Hidden Heels With Husband Thomas Kail at Tony Awards 2023

(L-R): Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Share

Michelle Williams made a sparkly statement for the 2023 Tony Awards.

The Emmy-winning actress, who attended to support husband Thomas Kail — nominated as a producer within the cast of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” for the Best Revival of a Musical trophy — arrived to United Palace on Sunday night in a two-toned dress. Her formal attire featured a pale blush-pink dress with a curved neckline, draped short sleeves and a floor-length train.

(L-R): Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail at the 2023 Tony Awards.Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

For a sprinkle of glamour, the piece featured metallic silver sequins and dark silver beads embroidered across its bodice and sleeves, shimmering in thinner vertical patterns near Williams’ skirt to create an ombré effect.

Williams allowed her dress’ metallic elements to take center stage, only accessorizing with several thin gold bangle bracelets layered on each wrist. Kail, meanwhile, complemented her dapper style in a black suit, white collared shirt and skinny black tie, paired with faintly shiny black leather oxfords.

Michelle Williams at the 2023 Tony Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

When it came to footwear, Williams’ shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the “Fabelmans” star’s attire was finished with a matching or complementary pair of heeled sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps that coordinated with her dress, similarly to her past red carpet outings. Similar styling techniques were seen on other Tonys attendees during the evening, including Rachel Brosnahan, Betsy Wolfe and Lily Rabe.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michele, Jodie Comer and other stars. 

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Michelle Williams Shimmers in Sequined Dress at Tony Awards 2023
