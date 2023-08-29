Michelle Obama Elevates Denim Look With Chloé Flatform Sandals at U.S. Open 2023 With Barack Obama

Michelle Obama brought contemporary comfort to the court during the U.S. Open.

On Monday, Michelle was seated for the tennis tournament’s first round of women’s/men’s singles matches — which included a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay in tennis, as well as a performance by Sara Bareilles — with her husband, former U.S. president Barack Obama.

For the occasion, the former first lady wore a set of flatform sandals by Chloé with woven espadrille outsoles, complemented by smooth black leather straps for added security.

Obama’s style was finished with smooth white outsoles, providing her shoes with a sporty, modern base. The set also added a contemporary flair to her attire for the occasion: a blue denim midi dress, layered beneath a short black long-sleeved cardigan.

Her attire was complemented with versatile accessories, as well: thick, small silver hoop earrings and a glossy black beaded bracelet.

During the ceremony, Obama was one of the key guests who spoke at the occasion — where she was seated on the court alongside United States Tennis Association president Brian Hainline, teenager Gabi Bell and tennis star Billie Jean King.

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

The U.S. Open is an annual tennis tournament, held in New York City at the end of the summer season. The 2023 event will be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10, with a range of parties held throughout from brands including Stella McCartney, Amex and Dobel Tequila. The occasion also draws numerous celebrity guests, including Michelle Obama, Hilaria Baldwin, Lindsey Vonn and more.

