Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Serves Futuristic Glam in Sequin Minidress With Pumps at ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Premiere

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez took a futuristic approach to style for the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere in New York City on Monday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress stars in the action film, which officially hits theatres on June 9.

“The Pose” star sparkled while arriving on the red carpet at Kings Theatre. Rodriguez wore a silver sequin mini dress for the occasion. The glittery garment featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a form-fitting bodice and a fringe hemline.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” held at Kings Theater on June 5, 2023, in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Rodriguez complemented her ensemble with dangling diamond earrings and a beaded crystal-embellished cuff bracelet. The entertainer parted her hair in the middle and styled it in voluminous waves. For makeup, she went with shimmery smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere held at Kings Theater on June 5, 2023, in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came down to the shoes, Rodriguez completed her wardrobe with a sharp set of grey pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s pumps. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on shoes match a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

For shoes, Rodriguez frequently wears a range of minimalist footwear. Her red carpet outfits are frequently paired with stiletto-heeled sandals in monochrome neutral, jewel-colored or metallic tones, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in low-top sneakers in a range of colors from Stuart Weitzman and New Balance.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere held at Kings Theater on June 5, 2023, in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

In “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” Optimus Prime and the Autobots face their greatest challenge yet as a new planet-threatening enemy arises. To protect Earth, they join forces with the formidable Maximals, a group of powerful Transformers, in an epic battle for the planet’s survival. The film also stars Anthony Ramos, Pete Davidson and Dominique Fishback.

