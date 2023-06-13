Melania Trump Goes Classic in Louboutin Flats for Trump Tower Visit in NYC

Melania Trump mixed neutral hues for her latest public outing.

While arriving to Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday, Trump stepped out of her car in a tonal outfit. The former first lady’s attire featured a dark brown sweater, paired with a midi-length skirt in a coordinating dark tone.

Melania Trump arrives to Trump Tower in Manhattan in New York City on June 12, 2023. James Devaney/GC Images

Layered atop was a beige trench coat from Burberry — a signature of the British luxury brand — that featured pointed lapels, glossy black double-breasted buttons and buckle-strapped cuffs.

Donald Trump’s wife opted to coordinate her attire with a dark brown leather Hermès Birkin handbag, as well as glossy black sunglasses.

Melania Trump arrives to Trump Tower in Manhattan in New York City on June 12, 2023. James Devaney/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Melania opted to slip on a pair of smooth black leather flats to complete her outfit. Hailing from Christian Louboutin, her style featured pointed triangular toes and closed counters. Short heels — likely totaling under one inch in height — finished the set, alongside a pop of tonal color from Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.

Flats similar to Melania’s are favored for their low height and versatility, with suede and leather pairs in hues including black, brown and tan growing in popularity. The timeless silhouette is also regularly released by a range of brands, as seen in new styles from labels including Aeyde, M.Gemi, Vagabond Shoemakers and Franco Sarto.

A closer look at Trump’s Louboutin flats. James Devaney/GC Images

Where shoes are concerned, Melania Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Melania sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.