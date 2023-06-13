×
Read Next: Vanessa Trump Pairs Navy Minidress With Peep-Toe Pumps for Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Arabella Kushner’s Bat Mitzvah
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Melania Trump Goes Classic in Louboutin Flats for Trump Tower Visit in NYC

Melania Trump, Trump Tower, New York City, Christian Louboutin, Burberry, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin handbag, Birkin bag, trench coat, dress, flats, leather flats, black flats, pointed toe flats, womens flats
Melania Trump arrives to Trump Tower in Manhattan in New York City on June 12, 2023.
James Devaney/GC Images
Share

Melania Trump mixed neutral hues for her latest public outing.

While arriving to Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday, Trump stepped out of her car in a tonal outfit. The former first lady’s attire featured a dark brown sweater, paired with a midi-length skirt in a coordinating dark tone.

Melania Trump, Trump Tower, New York City, Christian Louboutin, Burberry, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin handbag, Birkin bag, trench coat, dress, flats, leather flats, black flats, pointed toe flats, womens flats
Melania Trump arrives to Trump Tower in Manhattan in New York City on June 12, 2023.James Devaney/GC Images

Layered atop was a beige trench coat from Burberry — a signature of the British luxury brand — that featured pointed lapels, glossy black double-breasted buttons and buckle-strapped cuffs.

Donald Trump’s wife opted to coordinate her attire with a dark brown leather Hermès Birkin handbag, as well as glossy black sunglasses.

Melania Trump, Trump Tower, New York City, Christian Louboutin, Burberry, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin handbag, Birkin bag, trench coat, dress, flats, leather flats, black flats, pointed toe flats, womens flats
Melania Trump arrives to Trump Tower in Manhattan in New York City on June 12, 2023.James Devaney/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Melania opted to slip on a pair of smooth black leather flats to complete her outfit. Hailing from Christian Louboutin, her style featured pointed triangular toes and closed counters. Short heels — likely totaling under one inch in height — finished the set, alongside a pop of tonal color from Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.

Flats similar to Melania’s are favored for their low height and versatility, with suede and leather pairs in hues including black, brown and tan growing in popularity. The timeless silhouette is also regularly released by a range of brands, as seen in new styles from labels including Aeyde, M.Gemi, Vagabond Shoemakers and Franco Sarto.

Melania Trump, Trump Tower, New York City, Christian Louboutin, Burberry, Hermes, Hermes Birkin, Birkin handbag, Birkin bag, trench coat, dress, flats, leather flats, black flats, pointed toe flats, womens flats
A closer look at Trump’s Louboutin flats.James Devaney/GC Images

Where shoes are concerned, Melania Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Melania sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Melania Trump Wears Louboutin Flats for Trump Tower Visit in NYC
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Cue the Curves Wins Grand Prize at VentureCat, Northwestern’s Annual Student Start-up Competition
wwd
Cue the Curves Wins Grand Prize at VentureCat, Northwestern’s Annual Student Start-up Competition
Why an $8 Caffeine Shampoo Might Work Better on Hair Growth Than More Expensive Treatments, According to a Dermatologist
Why an $8 Caffeine Shampoo Might Work Better on Hair Growth Than More Expensive Treatments, According to a Dermatologist
Port Workers Could Soon Strike in Performance-Challenged Vancouver
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Port Workers Could Soon Strike in Performance-Challenged Vancouver
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad