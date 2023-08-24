Melania Trump’s Presidential Rally Attire Includes Sharp Heels and Muted Colors

Melania Trump has often taken her business-worthy style to the stage while supporting husband Donald Trump in his presidential campaigns over the years. Ahead of this week’s first Republican presidential debate of 2023, we’re looking back at her rally attire over the years.

Trump’s outfits for Donald’s Republican presidential rallies often feature neutral or jewel-toned outfits with coordinating footwear. One example is the former’s campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire in Feb. 2016, where she wore a khaki-green belted jacket and matching skirt.

Donald Trump speaks with Melania Trump during a campaign rally at Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Feb. 8, 2016. Splash by Shutterstock

The socialite’s business-like style continued in November 2016, when she spoke onstage during a campaign rally in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. On this outing, Trump wore a light pink blouse with bell-style sleeves, tucked into a white knee-length skirt.

Melania Trump speaks at a rally for Donald Trump at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pennsylvania on Nov. 3, 2016. Leigh Vogel/WireImage

In November 2016, Trump also stepped out for a campaign rally alongside son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump. For this occasion, the former model wore a black short-sleeved dress cinched with a thin black leather belt. The piece was accented with black sunglasses, as well as Trump’s footwear: a set of smooth black pointed-toe pumps.

(L-R): North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, Lara Trump, Eric Trump and Melania Trump attend a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, North Carolina. November 5, 2016. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s rally attire followed her ethos for professional dressing — as seen in 2019, when she attended a rally alongside Donald with the Venezuelan American Community. For the occasion in Miami, Trump wore a white collared shirtdress with long sleeves and an attached belt. The entire piece was covered in a deep green and tonal red botanical leaf print for a burst of patterns.

(L-R): Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a rally with the Venezuelan American Community at F.I.U. in Miami on Feb. 18, 2019. Michele Eve Sandberg/Splash / SplashNews.com

The 2023 Republican debate found Republican candidates discussing a range of social, economic and political topics while onstage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This election year’s debate candidates included Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who served his term from 2016 to 2020, was not present for the occasion — though he did complete a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that will be aired prior to the debate, as reported in the New York Times.

Where shoes are concerned, Melania Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Melania sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.