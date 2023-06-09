Melania Trump Slips on Chanel Flats With A-line Skirt at Trump Tower in New York

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Melania Trump was seen arriving at the Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, amidst news of her husband and former President Donald Trump’s indictment. Trump was charged with a 37-count indictment in relation to the mishandling of confidential records at his waterfront estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
The former first lady wore a black long-sleeve sweater with the sleeves rolled up. The top was neatly tucked into a neutral beige A-line skirt, featuring a loosely belted waistline, ample pocket detailing and a flared hemline.
On the accessories front, the Slovenian-American personality toted a black leather Chanel bag with an eye-catching quilted texture, sturdy leather strap and silver insignia detailing and hardware. The classic handbag was worn with Saint Laurent sunglasses.
As for footwear, Melania slipped on Chanel cap-toe flats. The 53-year-old political figure’s set was constructed of leather uppers in beige and black. The shoes also featured tan and dainty bow-topped toes and embossed Chanel logo detailing.
Chanel is one of Melania’s favorite brands. She wore a sparkling custom dress from the French label for the first state dinner of the Trump administration in 2018. While waving goodbye to the White House in January 2021, Melania wore a Chanel jacket embellished with gold buttons, a black dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
Melania can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior.
