Meghan Trainor Suits Up in Glitzy Platform Boots at Streamy Awards 2023

Meghan Trainor meant business at the 2023 Streamy Awards — where she notably won the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year trophy for her song “Made You Look.”

On Sunday night, Trainor attended the awards with her husband, Daryl Sabara, while in a set of hidden heels. Though her shoes could not be fully seen, Trainor’s outfit was finished with a pair of platform-soled boots — complete with thick black soles and block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — while accepting her award from presenters Dream and Lizzy McAlpine.

(L-R): Meghan Trainor and Dylan Mulvaney attend the 2023 Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Kurt Gonska

For added flair, Trainor’s boots’ uppers were covered in shimmering dark sequins. The glitzy set added a towering base to further emphasize the musician’s equally sparkly attire while onstage, as well: a black double-breasted blazer minidress with crystal-coated lapels, layered atop sheer black tights for a streamlined finish.

“Thank you to the Streamys and ‘Rolling Stone’ — I love that song so much,” Trainor shared in her acceptance speech, which you can watch below on YouTube. “I wrote this for my postpartum body. I just had a baby — shout-out to my babies, Riley and Barry.”

During the ceremony, Trainor also took time to mingle with other nominees and friends, including Dylan Mulvaney, TikToker Chris Olsen and drag queen Shea Coulée.

(L-R): Shea Coulée and Meghan Trainor attend the 2023 Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Kurt Gonska

The Streamy Awards celebrate the top digital social media talents, agencies and brands across various platforms. This year’s ceremony was hosted by MatPat of Game Theorists, with winners including Meghan Trainor, Dylan Mulvaney, MrBeast and Jay Shetty.

