Megan Thee Stallion Brings Barbiecore to Outside Lands 2023 in Pink Rhinestoned Boots

Megan Thee Stallion brought Barbiecore to Day Three of the Outside Lands Music Festival, held in San Francisco on Aug. 13. Stepping out in something sparkly, Megan opted for a pair of bubblegum pink pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with thick 3 to 4-inch block heels and a sleek lace-up silhouette.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2023 Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park on Aug. 13, 2023, in San Francisco. WireImage

The striking pair were made of pink patent leather heavily dotted with high-shine rhinestones for an all-over shine. Beyond their dazzling quality, the shoes also effortlessly coordinated with Megan’s wardrobe, making for a monochrome appearance.

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s shoes. WireImage

Ankle boots, no matter the style, are an extremely versatile addition to any wardrobe. The footwear style offers the wearer a walkable base that can be paired with just about every silhouette from dresses and skirts to jumpsuits and denim.

Going bold, the “Freak Nasty” rapper donned a hot pink corseted bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline, rhinestoned floral appliques and equally shiny thick rhinestoned straps. Additionally, the style included boning, giving the garment a unique structure.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2023 Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park on Aug. 13, 2023, in San Francisco. WireImage

Layered underneath her jumpsuit, Megan sported matching opaque hot pink tights dotted with even more rhinestones that took the shape of flowers. The dazzling detailing was dotted down the length of the hitmaker’s leg on one side of her tights while the other side featured a more conservative amount of decoration. Accompanying her look was a singular sheer mesh fingerless glove which also incorporated rhinestoned floral motifs similar to those found on Megan’s tights.

The “Legendary” former judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Hiking Boots for Women

Best Combat Boots for Men