Megan Thee Stallion Commands the 2023 LA Pride in Sheer Catsuit & Sparkling Boots

Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage in sparkling style at the 2023 LA Pride in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Savage” rapper commanded attention in a sparking catsuit in a sheer black fabric. The garment was adorned with crystal appliques centralized around the bodice and high neckline.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride. Getty Images

Shining all the way down to her feet, the hitmaker donned silver lace-up chainmail ankle boots. The style was comprised of high-shine utilitarian chainmail uppers and pointed toes. It’s likely the set was finished off with block heels that offered the “Hot Girl Summer” singer a wide range of movement while traversing the stage.

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s shoes. Getty Images

The “Legendary” former judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride. Getty Images

The 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival was held on June 9 at LA State Historic Park in Los Angeles. The music festival saw the likes of Megan Thee Stallion headlining along with other impressive acts like King Princess, Dorian Electra, Violet Chachki, Sasha Colby, Symone and Gigi Good, among others.

PHOTOS: See Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

Best Boots for Women