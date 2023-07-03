Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off ‘Hot Girl Summer’ at Essense Festival in Glittery Bodysuit and Sequin Booties

Megan Thee Stallion brought a dazzling display to her latest show.

The “Savage” rapper hit the stage at the Essense Festival on Sunday. For her set, she wore a sheer bodysuit. The piece featured nude transparent material with gold and bronze embellishments centralized around the bodice and halter neckline. She added fishnet tights under the bodysuit.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on day three of the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture on July 2 in New Orleans. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

For her footwear, the musician added more sparkle to her look. She wore ankle booties wiwth a pointed toe and a thick block heel reaching at least 3 inches. The boots were completely covered in sequins in shades of orange, gold, brown and more that shimmered with every step.

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’ boots. Josh Brasted/WireImage)

The “Legendary” former judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti.

The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture is a multi-day event spanning from June 29 to July 3 that pays homage to all things Black culture and hip-hop. Held in New Orleans, the festival features a series of panels as well as a concert segment. Panel guests have included Kamala Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, and Oprah Winfrey among others, and performers have included Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Gucci Mane, Coco Jones and more.

