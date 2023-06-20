Megan Thee Stallion Goes Grunge in Distressed Denim and Block-Heeled Boots at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Megan Thee Stallion took an edgy step forward for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the runway show atop the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the rapper posed in an all-black outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a set of charcoal-toned denim jeans with distressed knees, as well as a matching long-sleeved jacket. The set was layered over a black crop top and cinched by a black leather Vuitton logo-buckled belt for a slick, minimal finish.

Megan Thee Stallion poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring 2024 show. AFP via Getty Images

Megan also opted to accent her attire with a pair of large rounded black sunglasses and thick chain necklaces, as well as a small monogram-coated Vuitton flap-style handbag with a small top handle and thin gold chain.

When it came to footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” musician finished her show outfit with a set of black boots. Her pair featured glossy patent leather uppers with faintly squared round toes, as well as thin platform soles. A set of block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the style with a subtle height boost, streamlining her outfit from its matching neutral tones while remaining slick and practical for the occasion.

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

