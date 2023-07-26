Megan Fox Plays With Stripes and Straps in Femme LA Crisscross Sandals and Morphing Gaultier Sheer Dress

Megan Fox stunned in a recent post made to her Instagram.

The photo, which was posted yesterday, saw the “Transformers” star clad in an ombre Jean Paul Gaultier gown accompanied by the caption, a portion of which read, “before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down.”

Fox opted for a pair of nude strappy sandal heels from Femme LA. The footwear featured a structural crisscrossing construction with thin but sturdy straps working up the tops of Fox’s feet, securing them in place around her ankles.

Crafted of tan leather uppers, the style also featured sharpened toes and 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels which offered the thespian a lift. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many celebrities, Fox included.

Fox’s dress was long-sleeved and bodycon, following the natural contours of her frame. Additionally, the style was cast in sunset shades of orange, pink and red with wavy morphing horizontal stripes all down the sleeves and bodice which transitioned into vertical stripes on the skirt.

Along with her dress, Fox donned a myriad of silver chain necklaces stacked on top of one another for a dynamic layered effect. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress wore her orange tresses up in a messy and effortless top knot.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.

Best shoes for ankle support.