Megan Fox Suits Up in Blazer Dress and See-Through Heels at the Medical Inn Grand Opening

Megan Fox suited up for her appearance at the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event held yesterday in Duesseldorf, DEU.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star was clad in an oversized black blazer mini dress featuring a boxy silhouette with broad shoulders and oversized long sleeves. Matt black fabric made up a majority of the dress and was gathered to one side, creating movement. The lapels of the dress were large and made of satin fabric, offering Fox a sharp appearance. Additionally, the dress was form-fitted.

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Getty Images for Medical Inn

Along with her look, Fox toted a black satin mini bag with a silver chain handle that offered the style a sort of edginess. As for her hair, the “Transformers” actress situated her red tresses parted down the middle and styled in simple face-framing waves.

On the footwear front, Fox stepped into a pair of daring black sheer heels. The footwear featured knife-like pointed toes that were vaguely see-through, offering an illusive, barely-there appearance almost as if the thespian was walking on air.

A closer look at Megan Fox’s shoes. Getty Images for Medical Inn

Strap surrounding the ankles fastened into buckle closures, securing the footwear in place. Thin but sturdy 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels finished off Fox’s set, offering her a slight boost atop a walkable base. The shoe style is a go-to for Fox.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Getty Images for Medical Inn

