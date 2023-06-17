×
Read Next: Here’s How to Get Nike’s SB Dunk Low x N7 on the Resale Market Now
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Megan Fox Suits Up in Blazer Dress and See-Through Heels at the Medical Inn Grand Opening

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Fox attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)
Megan Fox, Andrea Wazen, Paris Georgia, Coperni, Revolve Gallery, New York Fashion Week, Maeve Reilly
megan fox, corset, dress, wrap heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
megan fox, tank top, bustier, pants, heels, pink, silver, mgk, sneakers, iheart radio awards, la
View Gallery
View Gallery29 Images
Share

Megan Fox suited up for her appearance at the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event held yesterday in Duesseldorf, DEU. 

The “Jennifer’s Body” star was clad in an oversized black blazer mini dress featuring a boxy silhouette with broad shoulders and oversized long sleeves. Matt black fabric made up a majority of the dress and was gathered to one side, creating movement. The lapels of the dress were large and made of satin fabric, offering Fox a sharp appearance. Additionally, the dress was form-fitted.

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.Getty Images for Medical Inn

Along with her look, Fox toted a black satin mini bag with a silver chain handle that offered the style a sort of edginess. As for her hair, the “Transformers” actress situated her red tresses parted down the middle and styled in simple face-framing waves.

On the footwear front, Fox stepped into a pair of daring black sheer heels. The footwear featured knife-like pointed toes that were vaguely see-through, offering an illusive, barely-there appearance almost as if the thespian was walking on air.

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A closer look at Megan Fox’s shoes.Getty Images for Medical Inn

Strap surrounding the ankles fastened into buckle closures, securing the footwear in place. Thin but sturdy 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels finished off Fox’s set, offering her a slight boost atop a walkable base. The shoe style is a go-to for Fox.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn grand opening and charity event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.Getty Images for Medical Inn

PHOTO: Check out Megan Fox’s red carpet style evolution.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Megan Fox Wears Blazer Dress, Pumps at Medical Inn Grand Opening
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
wwd
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
Eva Longoria Had the Most Adorable Interruption During an Event for 'Flamin’ Hot'
Eva Longoria Had the Most Adorable Interruption During an Event for 'Flamin’ Hot'
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad