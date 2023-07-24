Meagan Good Does Barbiecore in Magenta Silk Minidress and Mirrored Heels

Meagan Good leaned into Barbie-worthy dressing with a high-shine finish this week. On Instagram, Good posed while behind-the-scenes of a photo shoot in a deep magenta minidress.

The “Shazam!” actress’ style was crafted from smooth silk, featuring a wrapped bodice with thin straps and a folded off-the-shoulder neckline. Long sleeves and a draped skirt smoothly completed the piece, bringing its vibrant hue — which was smoothly in tandem with the “Barbiecore” trend of all-pink dressing as a symbol of female empowerment — a dash of subtle texture.

Good’s attire was finished with thin silver huggie hoops, as well as a set of swinging spike-tipped drop earrings. Similar techniques have grown in popularity from their personal approach to layering, seen in delicate new styles from brands including Jacquie Aiche, Loree Rodkin and David Yurman.

When it came to footwear, Good strapped into a pair of metallic sandals to finish her outfit. The “Monster Hunter” actress’ style featured mirrored silver uppers with crossed toe straps, set atop thin soles with buckled ankle straps. A set of thin stiletto heels completed the pair with a sleek base, giving Good a dynamic height boost in the process.

The sharp silhouette can also be seen in current metallic styles from brands including Schutz, Piferi and Aquazzura, as well as the Billini heels Good herself wore at the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Meagan Good attends the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Good’s footwear is often sleek and bold. The actress regularly wears high-heeled sandals and pumps in a range of textures, colors and heel heights on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Billini, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike and Converse sneakers as well.

