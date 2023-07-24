×
Meagan Good Does Barbiecore in Magenta Silk Minidress and Mirrored Heels
Meagan Good Does Barbiecore in Magenta Silk Minidress and Mirrored Heels

Meagan Good arriving at the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of The Gods” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Meagan Good attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Meagan Good attends CultureCon NYC 2022 Presented by The Creative Collective NYC at Duggal Greenhouse on October 08, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for CultureCon)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Meagan Good attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Actor Meagan Good from Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )
Meagan Good leaned into Barbie-worthy dressing with a high-shine finish this week. On Instagram, Good posed while behind-the-scenes of a photo shoot in a deep magenta minidress.

The “Shazam!” actress’ style was crafted from smooth silk, featuring a wrapped bodice with thin straps and a folded off-the-shoulder neckline. Long sleeves and a draped skirt smoothly completed the piece, bringing its vibrant hue — which was smoothly in tandem with the “Barbiecore” trend of all-pink dressing as a symbol of female empowerment — a dash of subtle texture.

Good’s attire was finished with thin silver huggie hoops, as well as a set of swinging spike-tipped drop earrings. Similar techniques have grown in popularity from their personal approach to layering, seen in delicate new styles from brands including Jacquie Aiche, Loree Rodkin and David Yurman.

When it came to footwear, Good strapped into a pair of metallic sandals to finish her outfit. The “Monster Hunter” actress’ style featured mirrored silver uppers with crossed toe straps, set atop thin soles with buckled ankle straps. A set of thin stiletto heels completed the pair with a sleek base, giving Good a dynamic height boost in the process.

The sharp silhouette can also be seen in current metallic styles from brands including Schutz, Piferi and Aquazzura, as well as the Billini heels Good herself wore at the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Meagan Good, heels, high heels, sandals, heeled sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto sandals, silver heels, metallic heels, reptile heels, embossed heels, ankle wrap heels, lace up heels, lace up sandals, Manuri, dress, gown, mint green dress, green gown, green dress, cutout dress, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Essence, Black Women in Hollywood Awards
Meagan Good attends the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023.Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Good’s footwear is often sleek and bold. The actress regularly wears high-heeled sandals and pumps in a range of textures, colors and heel heights on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Billini, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike and Converse sneakers as well.

