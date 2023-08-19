×
Meagan Good Keeps It Casual in Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Sneakers and Leggings

Meagan Good arriving at the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of The Gods” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Meagan Good attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Meagan Good attends CultureCon NYC 2022 Presented by The Creative Collective NYC at Duggal Greenhouse on October 08, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for CultureCon)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Meagan Good attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Actor Meagan Good from Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )
Meagan Good snapped a photo with friends and family yesterday clad in a casual ensemble. The “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star’s post was accompanied by a caption that read, “What I mean by ‘back in the streets’ #weoutside.” The group appeared to be at Legoland.

Good laced up a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers. The footwear — which continues to be in demand despite furor over Yeezy founder Kanye West’s hate speech and breakup with Adidas — featured a chunky composition with a gray, white and black colorway with deep blue and bright orange accents.

The neutral pair looked to be made of durable leather and mixed textile uppers with off-white lace-up closures, colorful accents, cushy rubber soles and thick and cushy tread that gave the footwear a non-slip feel. The sneaker is casual and cool, giving Good’s ensemble a sporty touch.

Yeezy’s retro-inspired Wave Runner style was launched in November 2017, following its debut earlier in the year during Yeezy Season Five runway show. The footwear definitely falls under the ever-popular “dad” sneaker category thanks to its chunky appearance.

The colorway, along with a few other collaborative styles, made a comeback on Aug. 17 when some retailers began selling Yeezy again following Adidas’ decision to sell its remaining stock and donate some of the proceeds to charity.

Keeping it casual and cute, Good donned an oversized gray T-shirt worn with coordinating gray leggings made out of a breathable fabric that allowed the “Think Like A Man” star a wide range of movement. Good’s look was the perfect marriage of comfort and style.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers.Goat

Good’s footwear is often sleek and bold. The actress regularly wears high-heeled sandals and pumps in a range of textures, colors and heel heights on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Billini, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike and Converse sneakers as well.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

