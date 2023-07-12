Matt Damon’s Daughters Pose in Black and White Dresses With Sandals at ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere in Paris

Matt Damon was all smiles posing with his daughters on the red carpet at the Paris premiere of his latest movie, “Oppenheimer,” in which he stars alongside Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek and more.

He was joined by three of his four daughters at the event. Stella, 12, Gia, 14, and Alexia, 24. The girls were also accompanied by some of her friends.

Stella opted for a little black dress over the knee, accessorized with a teardrop necklace, while Gia went with a cutout dress in white and accessorized it with a crossbody black leather bag.

Guests, Stella Damon, Matt Damon and Gia Damon attend the “Oppenheimer” premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris, France. Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Stella paired her black dress with a pair of matching black leather sandals with a twisted upper and Gia decided to color-match her dress too with a pair of white leather sandals that featured a braided upper, thin ankle strap, and block heel around 2 inches high.

This is not the first time Damon’s young daughters attend one of his premieres. Recently, the entire family including his wife, Luciana, joined him on the red carpet for the premiere of his movie “Air” in Los Angeles.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon with their daughters at the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For that occasion, Barroso and Damon’s children opted for floral dresses in a marked 90’s style worn alongside casual accessories and black footwear that ranged from heels to Dr. Martens.

“Oppenheimer” is slated to be released in theaters on July 21. The film tells the tale of the true story of the making of the first atomic bomb and its creator.