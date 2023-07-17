×
Mary J. Blige Goes Neon in Green Mules & Abstract Emilio Pucci Catsuit at The Surf Lodge

Mary J. Blige attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York.
Mary J. Blige was vibrantly dressed during her performance at The Surf Lodge on Sunday in Montauk, New York. She took the stage to sing a few of her iconic songs like her 2001 hit single “Family Affair.”

The “Real Love” singer wore a long sleeve Pucci catsuit that featured a front zipper closure that created a plunging neckline. The fitted silhouette had an all-over abstract design colored in royal blue, lime green, chocolate brown, and cream tones. The catsuit is a part of the designer’s new Initials E.P. collection. She accentuated the waist with a wide black Balmain belt with a gold monogram buckle.

Blige accessorized the look with a diamond choker, a sparkling pendant necklace, an oversized pair of hoops and an assortment of bracelets and rings including a linked watch.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of neon green mules. The leather heels featured a square toe decorated by a wide toe strap. The mules brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall. The actress’ shoe closet is filled with height-boosting pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. 

The last time we saw Blige was when she shared a photo on her Instagram back in May wearing a bold Roberto Cavalli look. She posed in a black cutout jumpsuit, a feathery jacket, and snake-inspired sandals.

The singer has a consistent glam team consisting of stylist Jeremy Haynes, makeup artist Merell Hollis and hairstylist TYM Wallace. They can also be credited for the one-shoulder jumpsuit and Jimmy Coo x Timberland crystal boots she wore while celebrating Easter this past April.

Mary J. Blige’s Red Carpet Style Evolution
