Mary J. Blige Slips Into Denim-Print Moschino Jeans Thigh-High Boots at Blue Note Jazz Festival

Mary J. Blige ignited the stage at the Blue Note Jazz Festival last night at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. She dressed in a coordinating set from Moschino Jeans, covered in a mixed-denim print combined with blue embellishments throughout.

Blige’s set was complete with a structured bralette, high-waisted shorts and a longline jacket that fell to her knees, creating a monochromatic look. The “Sweet Thing” singer accessorized with a diamond necklace around her neck and matching diamond hoop earrings.

Mary J. Blige performs at the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa on July 28 in Napa, Calif. Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images

On her feet, she selected one of her go-to styles: over-the-knee boots. The boots, also from Moschino Jeans, matched her outfit with the same denim print and crystal embellishments throughout.

Over-the-knee boots have become a prominent fashion trend given their eye-catching and daring silhouette. Unlike traditional boots that end at the calf or ankle, these boots extend above the knees, creating a striking and attention-grabbing look. The allure of this trend lies in its ability to instantly transform an outfit, adding a touch of drama and edginess.

When it comes to shoe style, Blige embraces a versatile range of shoe styles. Her choices often reflect her contemporary and urban sensibilities, adding a touch of modernity to her overall appearance. Throughout her career, Blige has demonstrated a penchant for incorporating diverse shoe designs into her ensembles, keeping her fashion looks fresh and relevant. Her shoe choices consistently align with her individuality, capturing the essence of her evolving persona through footwear that complements her style and persona.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival is a yearly celebration of jazz that showcases performances by distinguished jazz artists who have played a crucial role either at the Blue Note Jazz Club or in the realm of jazz music as a whole.