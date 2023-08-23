Martha Stewart Accidentally Twins With Susan Dunning for Dinner in ‘Ugly Sandals’ and Chloé Denim Dress

Martha Stewart was simply outfitted for her latest dinner out — as well as a story behind her look.

On Tuesday, Stewart took to Instagram to pose with longtime friend and publicist Susan Dunning after a dinner together, slipping on a pair of light brown sandals. Her flat-based style featured rounded toes topped by two buckled straps, complete with pale beige rubber outsoles for a comfortable finish.

“Ugly sandals” like Stewart’s have grown in popularity in the 2020s, following the rise in similar casual, slip-on styles from brands including Birkenstock. Today, adjustable buckled styles have become a fixture in a range of materials and silhouettes from numerous brands, as seen in new collections from labels including Ganni, Schutz, Isabel Marant and Dior.

However, this wasn’t the only notable element of Stewart’s outfit. The “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things” author also took to her post’s caption to share the story behind her dress for the occasion — a round-sleeved, blue denim style with a distressed hem, hailing from former creative director Clare Waight Keller’s pre-fall 2016 collection. As revealed in her caption, Stewart’s dress — which Dunning also wore, creating a twinning moment — is one of her favorites, which even inspired her to make a sold-out version for her own QVC collection.

Dunning, who runs the public relations company Magrino PR, has been Stewart’s publicist since she released her second cookbook, “Martha Stewart Quick Cook,” in 1983.

The dinner marked Stewart’s latest outing in summer-worthy sandals, following her appearance at a friend’s party at the Rockefeller Boat House in dark beige leather cross-strapped flatforms.

Stewart usually pairs her red carpet ensembles with neutral and metallic gold pointed-toe pumps and sandals, hailing from her go-to shoe brand: Manolo Blahnik. However, the “Martha Knows Best” host has also donned styles from brands like Louboutin, Celine and Valentino as well. In addition to wearing stylish footwear, Stewart has designed shoe collections for Skechers, Easy Spirit and Aerosoles, as well as her eponymous namesake QVC lines of clothing, kitchen supplies, gardening decor and home goods over the years.

