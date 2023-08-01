Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Shows Off Double-Fish Catch in Camo Rubber RedHead Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marjorie Harvey mastered fishing in style this week.

Harvey — the wife of television presenter Steve Harvey — took to Instagram on Monday to share a Reels video of herself catching two basses in a single swoop. In the clip, she wielded a fishing rod while wearing skinny black pants and a matching lightweight jacket. The pieces were layered with a utilitarian green vest designed for the activity, which featured pouches for storing extra hooks and fish bait.

“I caught two large mouth bass with one lure,” Harvey captioned the post, adding two fish emojis.

The mother of model Lori Harvey finished off her sporty look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. Her outfit was also complete with a pair of waterproof rubber boots from RedHead, featuring a dark green colorway with camouflage-printed overlays along the calf.

This isn’t the first time Harvey has shared her love of fishing on social media. In another Reels video from July 2022, she was seen handling a fish she caught in another pair of rubber boots — this time, courtesy of Burberry.

Marjorie wore the British brand’s sold-out Freddie rain boots, a knee-high style with rounded toes and logo-embossed rubber heels. The tall boots were finished with bonded twill trim featuring Burberry’s signature checked pattern in hues of beige, black, white and red, cinched by a bungee-style drawstring collar.

While Marjorie has no problems enjoying the great outdoors, she’s also regularly seen in formal attire as well. In May, she attended a Mother’s Day event hosted by beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, wearing a blue sheer ruffled gown and matching Saint Laurent pumps.

Marjorie Elaine Harvey attends Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother’s Day Celebration on May 13 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Anastasia Bever

Harvey’s shoe style often features trendy embellished and colorful heels in a range of silhouettes. The socialite has been seen in a variety of pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals over the years, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. Off-duty, she can also be seen in rubber Burberry boots, Hermes slides and Nike sneakers.