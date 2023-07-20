Mariah Carey Does the ‘Touch My Body’ Challenge on TikTok in Denim Bra, Skinny Jeans and Heels

Mariah Carey hopped on the viral “Touch My Body” trend on TikTok based on her very own hit single. Joined by her children, Moroccan and Monroe, along with her glam squad, Carey lip-synced and danced to the song while getting touch-ups.

“Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody,” she captioned.

The “It’s a Wrap” songstress was outfitted in an all-denim ensemble comprised of a strappy plunging halter-style bra top with metal buckle detailing worn with low-waisted skinny jeans that were unbuttoned. Additionally, Carey wore a gold watch with triangular hoops accompanied by a dramatic black fan which she used as a prop throughout the video.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible in the video, Carey likely completed her look with a pair of platform sandals, her go-to style. She can often be found in an array of glamorous platform styles. The mom of two often opts for stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals, and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors cozy Ugg boots while off-duty. Carey also launched an extensive collection of footwear with HSN in 2010. Carey has a deep love of platforms, often incorporating them into her ensembles.

Recently, Carey performed at LA Pride in the Park Festival in a similarly glamorous look. For the event, the performer donned a sculpted metal breastplate layered atop a silver maxi skirt coated in miniature sparkling crystals featuring a thigh-high slit for a slick finish. On her feet, Carey donned a pair of lofty platform sandals. For her pride set, Carey sung her viral hits like “Rainbow,” as well as “Obsessed.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels