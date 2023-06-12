Mariah Carey Glitters in Metal Breastplate, Bedazzled Skirt & Platforms at LA Pride 2023

Mariah Carey amplified high-wattage glamour for her latest performance during the LA Pride in the Park Festival. The annual concert, timed with Pride Month in June — which supports the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community — was held in Los Angeles Historical Park.

For the occasion, Carey wore a sculpted metal breastplate with a mirrored finish. The gleaming piece, which featured a deep neckline and rounded cups, was layered atop a silver maxi skirt coated in miniature sparkling crystals — and featuring a thigh-high slit for a slick finish.

Mariah Carey performs onstage at LA Pride in the Park Festival 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Carey opted to finish her outfit with sheer tights for added coverage, as well as sparkling diamond bracelets, rings, hoop earrings and a swirling statement necklace.

Carey’s viral set included her hits “Rainbow,” “We Belong Together” and “It’s A Wrap,” as well as “Obsessed” — which she accompanied with an onscreen video of messages mimicking the LGBTQIA+ dating app Grindr, according to Insider.

When it came to footwear, the musician finished her outfit with a pair of platform sandals — one of her go-to styles on and off the stage over the years.

Mariah Carey performs onstage at LA Pride in the Park Festival 2023 at Los Angeles Historical Park in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 10, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

For footwear, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

In a sentimental moment, the singer also took to Instagram to share her gratitude to LA Pride and the LGBTQIA+ community.

