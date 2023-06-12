Mariah Carey Glitters in Metal Breastplate, Bedazzled Skirt & Platforms at LA Pride 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mariah Carey amplified high-wattage glamour for her latest performance during the LA Pride in the Park Festival. The annual concert, timed with Pride Month in June — which supports the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community — was held in Los Angeles Historical Park.
For the occasion, Carey wore a sculpted metal breastplate with a mirrored finish. The gleaming piece, which featured a deep neckline and rounded cups, was layered atop a silver maxi skirt coated in miniature sparkling crystals — and featuring a thigh-high slit for a slick finish.
Carey opted to finish her outfit with sheer tights for added coverage, as well as sparkling diamond bracelets, rings, hoop earrings and a swirling statement necklace.
Carey’s viral set included her hits “Rainbow,” “We Belong Together” and “It’s A Wrap,” as well as “Obsessed” — which she accompanied with an onscreen video of messages mimicking the LGBTQIA+ dating app Grindr, according to Insider.
When it came to footwear, the musician finished her outfit with a pair of platform sandals — one of her go-to styles on and off the stage over the years.
For footwear, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.
In a sentimental moment, the singer also took to Instagram to share her gratitude to LA Pride and the LGBTQIA+ community.
Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.
