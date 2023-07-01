Margot Robbie Offers a Preppy Twist to ‘Barbiecore’ in Metallic Pink Tennis Skirt and Versace Loafers at ‘Barbie’ Fan Event

Margot Robbie attended a “Barbie” fan event held in Sydney yesterday.

Joined on stage by her fellow cast members, the star of the moment was clad in an all-pink certified “Barbiecore” ensemble. Robbie’s look was comprised of a chunky argyle-inspired knitted turtleneck sweater.

Margot Robbie (2L) and America Ferrera (R) attend a “Barbie” fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023 in Sydney. Getty Images

The knitwear was worn in tandem with a high-waisted metallic pink tennis skirt that shone brightly when it caught the light. Both elements of Robbie’s look were extremely preppy and almost vintage looking. The “Babylon” has been drawn to these aesthetics as of late, often incorporating them into her wardrobe for “Barbie” related activities.

Rounding out her look, the Australian thespian donned a pair of white sunglasses with 60s-inspired round frames and black lenses worn with a beaded pink and white bracelet.

Robbie sported a pair of white leather loafers, worn with hot pink socks from Versace. Constructed of sturdy leather uppers, the pair featured gold medusa hardware atop each toe beneath the tongue and short block heels in black that offered Robbie a minimal boost in height. Loafers of all kinds are a staple in Robbie’s wardrobe.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Getty Images

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

Margot Robbie attends a “Barbie” fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023 in Sydney. Getty Images

PHOTOS: See all of Margot Robbie’s best red carpet looks.

PHOTOS: Check out Margot Robbies best red carpet looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Loafers for Women