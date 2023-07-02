Margot Robbie Pops in Versace Bustier Dress and Pink Mules at ‘Barbie’ Seoul Premiere

Margot Robbie brought Barbie to life for her latest press tour appearance in South Korea. The Greta Gerwig-directed comedy film, which is themed after Mattel’s namesake doll and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell, premieres on July 21.

While attending the “Barbie” film’s Seoul premiere on Sunday with director Greta Gerwig and co-star America Ferrera, Robbie struck a pose in a glitzy Versace dress. Designed by Donatella Versace, the actress’ ensemble featured a bustier-style top coated in sparkling pink crystals — complemented by straps adorned with Versace’s signature Medusa medallions in matte pink. The piece was complete with a tiered knee-length fuchsia silk skirt, complete with a waist sash and transparent pink tulle trim.

(L-R): America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig attend the “Barbie” Seoul premiere in Seoul, South Korea on July 2, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Robbie’s outfit was complete with another Versace piece: a top-handled pink handbag, which featured a metallic pink Medusa medallion clasp and allover pink crystals to match her dress. The “Babylon” star’s ensemble was also accented by sparkling diamond stud earrings for an elegant finish.

When it came to footwear, Robbie’s look was finished with a set of open-toed mules. The “Bombshell” star’s style featured glossy deep pink patent leather uppers, complete with thin soles and curved toe straps. The style was finished with thin stiletto heels for a sleek height boost, further elevating Robbie’s look with its optimistic hue while remaining monochrome for the occasion — much like Barbie’s own iconic all-pink outfits.

(L-R): America Ferrera and Margot Robbie attend the “Barbie” Seoul premiere in Seoul, South Korea on July 2, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

However, this wasn’t Robbie’s only Barbie-worthy outfit while in Seoul. During the premiere, the actress also wore a silky pink skirt suit with a knee-length hem and white trim, complete with a fuchsia scarf and white wide-brimmed hat. This attire was finished with pointed white and pink satin cap-toed pumps, as well as two matching accessories: a white and pink top-handled Versace handbag, as well as a phone-shaped clutch coated in deep fuchsia crystals.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” Seoul premiere in Seoul, South Korea on July 2, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Robbie prefers sleek styles on the red carpet. The “I, Tonya” star has regularly worn sandals from Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier over the years, as well as pointed pumps and flats from Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear is decidedly more casual, featuring chic Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

The actress has also been a focus in the fashion world since her 2013 breakout in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” serving as a Chanel brand ambassador since 2018 and appearing at fashion shows for the French label — as well as brands like Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Calvin Klein.