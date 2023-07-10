Margot Robbie Embodies Barbie Glamour in Schiaparelli ‘Solo in the Spotlight’-Inspired Dress and Patent Mules at Movie Premiere

Margot Robbie’s latest Barbie outfit transformed her into a true fashion doll with a little help from Schiaparelli.

For the official “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Robbie arrived in a sparkling black dress — a custom couture number directly inspired by the original 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie’s same outfit (microphone not included).

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her strapless ensemble featured a midi-length silhouette with a bustier bodice, fully embroidered with gleaming black sequins.

The glitzy piece — as shown on Schiaparelli and Roseberry’s Instagram — was finished with a black tulle tiered hem topped by a red embroidered and hand-painted rose accent, as well as a pale pink tulle handkerchief.

For added sparkle, stylist Andrew Mukamal complemented Robbie’s look with long black velvet gloves, as well as Lorraine Schwartz’s sparkling diamond stud earrings and layered necklaces.

(L-R): Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Robbie completed her Barbie outfit by slipping into a pair of black Manolo Blahnik mules. Just like the original doll’s, her patent leather style featured smooth, glossy uppers with rounded open-toe straps and thin soles. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a sleek height boost — while still paying homage to Barbie’s longtime love of high heels.

A closer look at Robbie’s Manolo Blahnik mules. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robbie’s “Barbie” premiere dress is her latest to pay homage to the movie’s namesake doll’s outfits. Throughout the film’s press tour, the Oscar-winning actress has donned custom, current and vintage looks from brands including Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Herve Leger and Versace, all literally interpreting Barbie outfits from the ’50s to the 2010s.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.