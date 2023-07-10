×
Read Next: Billie Eilish Takes a Style Note From Ken’s Wardrobe in Pink Shirt, Tie & Padded Sneakers for ‘Barbie’ World Premiere
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Margot Robbie Embodies Barbie Glamour in Schiaparelli ‘Solo in the Spotlight’-Inspired Dress and Patent Mules at Movie Premiere

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Barbie movie, Barbie premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, world premiere, Los Angeles, Schiaparelli, black dress, sequin dress, bustier dress, doll, Daniel Roseberry, Andrew Mukamal, Lorraine Schwartz, diamonds, diamond jewelry, jewelry, heels, high heels, mules, black mules, stilettos, stiletto heels, leather mules, slip on mules, Manolo Blahnik
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery113 Images
Share

Margot Robbie’s latest Barbie outfit transformed her into a true fashion doll with a little help from Schiaparelli.

For the official “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Robbie arrived in a sparkling black dress — a custom couture number directly inspired by the original 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie’s same outfit (microphone not included).

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Barbie movie, Barbie premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, world premiere, Los Angeles, Schiaparelli, black dress, sequin dress, bustier dress, doll, Daniel Roseberry, Andrew Mukamal, Lorraine Schwartz, diamonds, diamond jewelry, jewelry, heels, high heels, mules, black mules, stilettos, stiletto heels, leather mules, slip on mules, Manolo Blahnik
Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her strapless ensemble featured a midi-length silhouette with a bustier bodice, fully embroidered with gleaming black sequins.

The glitzy piece — as shown on Schiaparelli and Roseberry’s Instagram — was finished with a black tulle tiered hem topped by a red embroidered and hand-painted rose accent, as well as a pale pink tulle handkerchief.

For added sparkle, stylist Andrew Mukamal complemented Robbie’s look with long black velvet gloves, as well as Lorraine Schwartz’s sparkling diamond stud earrings and layered necklaces.

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Barbie movie, Barbie premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, world premiere, Los Angeles, Schiaparelli, black dress, sequin dress, bustier dress, doll, Daniel Roseberry, Andrew Mukamal, Lorraine Schwartz, diamonds, diamond jewelry, jewelry, heels, high heels, mules, black mules, stilettos, stiletto heels, leather mules, slip on mules, Manolo Blahnik, Ryan Gosling
(L-R): Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Robbie completed her Barbie outfit by slipping into a pair of black Manolo Blahnik mules. Just like the original doll’s, her patent leather style featured smooth, glossy uppers with rounded open-toe straps and thin soles. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a sleek height boost — while still paying homage to Barbie’s longtime love of high heels.

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Barbie movie, Barbie premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, world premiere, Los Angeles, Schiaparelli, black dress, sequin dress, bustier dress, doll, Daniel Roseberry, Andrew Mukamal, Lorraine Schwartz, diamonds, diamond jewelry, jewelry, heels, high heels, mules, black mules, stilettos, stiletto heels, leather mules, slip on mules, Manolo Blahnik
A closer look at Robbie’s Manolo Blahnik mules.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robbie’s “Barbie” premiere dress is her latest to pay homage to the movie’s namesake doll’s outfits. Throughout the film’s press tour, the Oscar-winning actress has donned custom, current and vintage looks from brands including Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Herve Leger and Versace, all literally interpreting Barbie outfits from the ’50s to the 2010s.

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Barbie movie, Barbie premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, world premiere, Los Angeles, Schiaparelli, black dress, sequin dress, bustier dress, doll, Daniel Roseberry, Andrew Mukamal, Lorraine Schwartz, diamonds, diamond jewelry, jewelry, heels, high heels, mules, black mules, stilettos, stiletto heels, leather mules, slip on mules, Manolo Blahnik
Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery113 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Margot Robbie Shines in Schiaparelli & Mules at Barbie Movie Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad