Dua Lipa Spreads Her Wings in Sparkling Butterfly Dress From Her Versace Collection & Leg-Climbing Sandals at 'Barbie' London Premiere
Margot Robbie Commands the Red Carpet in Pink ‘Enchanted Evening’ Barbie Dress and Louboutin Mules at Movie Premiere in London

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Simu Liu attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Margot Robbie brought Barbie to life yet again — this time, across the pond.

While arriving in London’s Cineworld Leicester Square for the European premiere of “Barbie,” Robbie shone in a custom Vivienne Westwood dress. Directly inspired by the same outfit worn by the 1960 “Enchanted Evening” Barbie, Robbie’s dress featured a light pink silk base with a structured corset bodice and column skirt.

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of “Barbie” at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

The piece was whimsically complete with gathered white tulle bodice trim, as well as an elegant flower accent cinching its side-draped train. 

Stylist Andrew Mukamal complemented Robbie’s Barbie attire with a set of long white evening gloves, as well as rounded pearl stud earrings and necklaces from Assael.

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of “Barbie” at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

When it came to footwear, Robbie slipped on a pair of Christian Louboutin mules to complete her outfit. The open-toed set featured metallic silver leather uppers with thin soles and angled heels, topped by clear slip-on straps. For a dazzling finish, the aforementioned straps were sprinkled with sparkling crystals — which simultaneously matched the “Enchanted Evening” doll’s look while remaining glamorous for the star-studded occasion.

A closer look at Robbie’s Louboutin mules.Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Robbie’s pink dress was her latest “Barbie” premiere look to take direct inspiration from a vintage Barbie doll. During the film’s press tour, the actress donned custom, current and vintage looks from brands including Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Herve Leger and Versace, all literally interpreting Barbie outfits from the ’50s to the 2010s.

At the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning star similarly wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress and mules — an exact interpretation of the same look worn by the 1960 “Solo In the Spotlight” Barbie. 

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
‘Barbie’ Movie London Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
More from Footwear News
