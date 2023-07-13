Margot Robbie Soars in Furry 6-Inch Heels and a Floral Vivienne Westwood Miniskirt at ‘Barbie’ Photocall in London

Margot Robbie attended a photocall for the “Barbie” movie held today in London. Dressed from head to toe in Vivienne Westwood, her look was comprised of a bright pink and floral printed two-piece comprised of a miniskirt and a corseted jacket.

Adding extra pops of pink, Robbie toted a mini mohair bag featuring Vivienne Westwood’s orb logo in silver sat on the facade of the accessory. The “Suicide Squad” actress also wore a variety of silver jewelry and wore her tresses in a severe side part styled in curls.

On her feet, the “Babylon” star opted for a pair of bubblegum pink mohair platform heels. The shoes were comprised of striking pink mohair-clad toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and lofty platform soles. 6-inch block heels rounded out the set, offering Robbie a sky-high boost.

Robbie has served an array of memorable looks both on and off the red carpet over the years. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star regularly wears strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier.

Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also beloved by the Australian thespian, hailing from top labels like Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear is relaxed and chic, including Louise et Cie loafers, athletic Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

