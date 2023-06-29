×
Margot Robbie Just Wore the Original ‘Barbie’ Outfit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
Margot Robbie at the June 25 press junket for the "Barbie" movie, which debuts July 21. The actress just wore a look referencing the original 1959 Barbie while in Australia.
WireImage
The “Barbie” movie won’t be released until July 21 — but nearly a month out, the film’s press tour has shown it’s committed to building the hype, especially through Margot Robbie’s fashion moments.

The latest look proves that Robbie is committed to paying homage to her character and its massive legacy in pop culture.

On Thursday, the actress stepped out for another press opp at Bondi Beach in her home country of Australia, this time wearing a look that references “Barbie #1.” That would be the original Barbie, first introduced in 1959, wearing a black-and-white striped strapless maillot along with a pair of white sunglasses, delicate hoop earrings and a pair of black peep-toe heels.

To recreate the look, Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal chose a black-and-white striped Hervé Léger bandage mini dress (which looks to be custom) and a pair of Jacques Marie Mage white retro sunglasses, along with a pair of hoops from L.A. jeweler Spinelli Kilcollin. Red lipstick and nail polish, too.

But the most thrilling — and spot on — component of the look was the shoes. The peep-toe heels came from Manolo Blahnik, which has been working with Robbie and Mukamal to create a series of custom heels for the press tour. This pair was a customized take on the brand’s Jada style, a suede mule with an almond-shaped toe and a wearable 70mm heel.

*NO DAILYMAIL ONLINE* Margot Robbie promotes the Barbie movie at Bondi Beach Icebergs pool in Sydney with co-stars America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and writer/director Greta Gerwig Margot's husband Tom Acklerey was also spotted as part of the Barbie entourage Pictured: Margot Robbie Ref: SPL8674734 290623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Australia Rights, No Bolivia Rights, No Brazil Rights, No Chile Rights, No Colombia Rights, No Costa Rica Rights, No Cuba Rights, No Dominican Republic Rights, No Ecuador Rights, No El Salvador Rights, No Guadeloupe Rights, No Guatemala Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Nicaragua Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Paraguay Rights, No Peru Rights, No Panama Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Puerto Rico Rights, No Spain Rights, No Uruguay Rights, No Venezuela Rights
Margot Robbie promotes the Barbie movie at Bondi Beach Icebergs pool in Sydney on June 29.Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

All eyes have been on Robbie as she makes her way through the “Barbie” press tour and the various teasers that have dropped ahead of the film debut.

But the attention has specifically turned to the shoes she is wearing, especially since sneak peek’s have already revealed the movie’s plot to include major shoe moments. A recent teaser revealed a scene in which Kate McKinnon’s “destroyed Barbie” character offers Robbie’s Barbie the option of her usual high heels or a pair of Birkenstocks after she loses her signature high-heel arch and finds herself with flat feet.

