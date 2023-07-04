Margot Robbie Takes ‘Barbiecore’ Style to New Heights in Bubble Gum Pink Moschino Suit and Manolo Blahnik Peep Toe Mules at ‘Barbie’ Seoul Press Conference

Margot Robbie’s outfit roster for her ‘Barbie‘ press tour is like an extension of the movie itself. After Blowing her Birthday candles at the Seoul premiere of the film on July 2, Robbie turned heads in yet another pink outfit today at a press conference with local and international media.

In true ‘Barbiecore’ fashion, Robbie answered the journalists questions wearing a Moschino bubblegum pink two-piece suit. Designed by Jeremy Scott, the style is part of the Italian brand’s Spring Summer 2015 collection which was inspired by the Mattel doll. The ensemble featured a 60’s-style short jacket, crop top, and mini skirt, all covered in sparkling crystals.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JULY 03: Actress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for “Barbie” on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) WireImage

Robbie accessorized her look with a matching pink pillbox hat and a heart-shaped purse, also from Moschino and pearl earrings by Tiffany & Co.

As per footwear, Robbie completed the monochromatic ensemble with a set of peep-toed mules in the same shade of pink. The style is the Houramu mules by Manolo Blahnik and it features bright pink patent leather open toe mules with a soft scalloped shape and a 2.7 inch stiletto heel.

Actress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for “Barbie” on July 3, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. WireImage

When it comes to style on this tour, The “Wolf of Wall Street” trusted seasoned hollywood stylist Andrew Mukamal, who’s also behind the looks of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Billie Eillish, Carey Mulligan, Kaia Gerber and many more. Mukamal is recreating the iconic doll’s style with pieces from brands like Versace, Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Valentino. When it comes down to shoes, he’s favoring sandals and pointed pumps mostly from Manolo Blahnik and Louboutin.

The Greta Gerwig-directed comedy film, which is themed after Mattel’s namesake doll and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell, premieres on July 21.

